Kanye West Dropped ‘Heartless’ Video Nine Years Ago Today — But Animated Videos Are Nothing New

On this day in 2008, Kanye West shook the culture with the visuals to “Heartless,” the second single from his fourth album, 808s and Heartbreaks.





The animated video reminded people of how far ahead of his time Ye’ was when it came to creating content — but the gag is, animated videos have been all the rage amongst creatives ever since music videos became a thing.

Take a look a some of these classic (and recent) animated visuals when you hit the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: