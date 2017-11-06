Entertainment News
OMG: Couple Reacts To Doctor Delivering Their Baby Dressed As The Joker

It's a scary scene.

Inside The Carnival Of Viareggio 2017 - The Joker

Source: d!g!tALE by Alessandro Ciabini / Getty


Going into labor can be a sensitive time for all parties involved. So you can imagine this couple’s reaction when they prepared for their child’s birth, only to find the doctor dressed as Batman’s nemesis.

That’s right, Britanny and Justin Selph arrived at the hospital, and Dr. Paul Locus was dressed as the Joker. When he asked the couple if they wanted him to change, they said no. Thus, the Joker did one good deed in the city of Gotham — deliver a healthy baby girl named  Oaklyn Saige Selph on Halloween. Check out photos from the scene and reactions below.

