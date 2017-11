Via |

After the news broke that Meek Mill is facing up to four years in a prison for probation violations, social media went wild commenting on the Wins & Losses rapper’s sentence. Hip Hop mogul JAY-Z was one of the many to weigh in on Meek’s situation. He took to Facebook on Monday night (November 6) and called the judge’s decision “unjust and heavy handed.”

