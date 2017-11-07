Celebs React To Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence

Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison Monday afternoon and other artists, entertainers and public figures are taking to social media to support Meek and/or criticize the Philadelphia judge’s decision.

Jay-Z and Kevin Hart both made lengthy statements in support of Meek Mill. See their responses below:

@MeekMill A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation) on Nov 6, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I'm here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Support continues to filter from the music industry, especially rappers and DJs, who continue to show support for Meek Mill while also calling out the justice system, including Dave East and Nipsey Hussle.

They Hate A Nigga Loving His Life SMH #Fucc12Forever A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

To be yung Blac and successful YOU ENEMY NUMBER 1. HOLD YO HEAD @MeekMill streets chose u💪🏽🏁 — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) November 6, 2017

Hold ya head my brotha @meekmill 🙏🏾 A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:05am PST

That Meek Mill news just ruined my mood. FREE MEEK — Young L!to (@YoungLito) November 6, 2017

2-4 years for Violations that was dropped! A fuccin Dirtbike smh — Young L!to (@YoungLito) November 6, 2017

Meek Mill has been sentenced to 2-4 Years in PA State Prison for violating his probation. Violations included dismissed charges. SAD! — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 6, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers star Isaiah Thomas and NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith also showed support to Meek Mill along with other pro athletes. See their tweets below:

Praying for @meekmill and his family!!! Crazy how bad the system is SMH — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 7, 2017

More proof that our criminal justice system is a joke https://t.co/PR007Z3jAr — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 6, 2017

Throwing folks in jail for 2-4 years for misdemeanor violations is just a waste of money….too long https://t.co/GxpkgqnScb — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 6, 2017

Praying for my dawg @MeekMill nothing funny about anybody losing there freedom #buganation #Dreamchasers — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 7, 2017

Finally, you also have TV One’s own Roland Martin, who made a quite few statements on his Twitter account about Meek Mill.

For the folks mad @MeekMill headed to prison for 2-4 years, remember what I ALWAYS say: never put your freedom in the hands of a judge. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

When you go through the criminal justice system, don't act like one mistake gets written off. The wrong judge will jack you. Ask @MeekMill. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

These judges don't play with folks on probation. You can call @MeekMill's sentence unfair, but that's judicial discretion. Stay clean! — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

Brothers and sisters on probation, don't test this system. Not all judges have compassion or care about non-violent offenders — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

The lesson of the @MeekMill sentence is we can't dismiss this criminal justice system. It won't dismiss a bike ride. It's MASS INCARCERATION — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

Now how much will it cost the state of Pennsylvania to sentence @MeekMill for 2-4 years? THIS is a fundamental problem with this system. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

Based on what I've read, @MeekMill got arrested twice & violated probation in 2015. That's three screw ups. Judges don't play that, folks. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

By the way, Judge Genece Brinkley, who sent @MeekMill to prison, is a Black woman. Don't assume the judge is white. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

Now that y'all have more details, is the judge right and @MeekMill wrong? Or is her sentence unfair? — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2017

Also On Hot 107.9: