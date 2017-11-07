Election Day 2017+ The Implosion Of The Georgia Dome

Election Day 2017

Have you voted yet? If not, the polls at most locations are open until 7pm. Lots of local races, including a big race voters in Atlanta will be electing a new Mayor. That person to succeed current mayorwho is ineligible this election after being mayor for the past 8 years. If no one gets an absolute majority the top two finishers will head into a run-off Dec. 5.

The implosion of the Georgia Dome

finding a spot in the neighborhood behind the Vine City MARTA station.

Just outside of the restricted zone, there are a couple grassy areas that provide limited views of the Dome. Try the west side of Electric Avenue, where it intersects with Spencer Street or Maple Street.

Or you could try the sidewalk across from Phillips Arena, but get there extra early to find parking.

The implosion of the Georgia Dome in Atlanta takes place in 2 weeks, it will be demolished at 7:30 a.m. Monday, November 20. The best spots to watch the implosion of the Georgia Dome are as followsThe site where the Georgia Dome stood will become the Home Depot Backyard, a green space that will also function as a parking lot for stadium events.

Rockdale schools investigating teacher berating student in viral Facebook video

Rockdale County School officials are continuing to address a violent threat made by a teacher to a student. A viral video showing Rockdale Career Academy teacher Paul Hagan clearly upset with a 11th grader and threatening that “You screw with me, you’re going to be in big a— trouble,” the instructor said in the video. “Don’t smile at me, man. That’s how people like you get shot. I got a bet, I bet by the time you’re 21, somebody’s going to put a bullet right in your head. … ”The student’s mother wants Hagan fired, he is currently on administrative leave.

Also On Hot 107.9: