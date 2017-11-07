Gary’s Tea: Why Diddy’s New Name Change Is Unfortunate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Diddy‘s name has been many different things over the years: Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, P. Diddy. It has changed so many times that, when his name was just Diddy, everyone was relieved for the simplicity. Well, on his birthday, Diddy hopped onto social media and announced that he wanted to change his name again, this time to “Brotherly Love.”
Aside from everyone being thoroughly exhausted by another name change from the hip-hop mogul, the name change is a terrible idea for another reason, according to Gary With Da Tea. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
P. Diddy’s Transformation Over The Years
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Diddy and the one and only Biggie Smalls in 1995.
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Diddy all laughs next to Andre Harrell.
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Diddy and Mase at the 11th Annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 1997.
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Diddy and B.I.G.
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Diddy flaunting his bling in 1997.
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Diddy in a baggy suit.
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Diddy in camouflage.
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Old school Diddy.
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Diddy shining next to Tyra Banks.
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. The super throwback of Diddy and Lil Kim.
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Bow tie Diddy.
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Diddy and the kids back in ’04.
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Mowhawk Diddy in ’04.
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Diddy maxin’ and relaxin’ in all white in 2005.
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Diddy with the shiny puffer vest on.
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Diddy in all black everything back in ’08.
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Diddy nurturing his baby, Sean John, in 2008.
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Diddy cleans up nice.
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Diddy, the king of branding.
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Calm Diddy Combs.
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Diddy with Dem Boyz.
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Diddy gets his inspirational speech on at Howard University last year.
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Diddy, the family man.
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Old school Diddy was a ladies man, but Cassie got 2015 Diddy locked down.
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Diddy still looking good in 2015.
Source:Getty
25 of 25