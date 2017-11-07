Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why Diddy’s New Name Change Is Unfortunate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment


Diddy‘s name has been many different things over the years: Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, P. Diddy. It has changed so many times that, when his name was just Diddy, everyone was relieved for the simplicity. Well, on his birthday, Diddy hopped onto social media and announced that he wanted to change his name again, this time to “Brotherly Love.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Aside from everyone being thoroughly exhausted by another name change from the hip-hop mogul, the name change is a terrible idea for another reason, according to Gary With Da Tea. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Diddy Changes His Name Again And Some Have A Problem With It [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Diddy’s “New” Song Shows How Timeless Biggie Really Is [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Diddy Says There Is Too Much “Cooning” Happening In Hip-Hop Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Didn’t Police Arrest P. Diddy’s Stalker? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

P. Diddy’s Transformation Over The Years

25 photos Launch gallery

P. Diddy’s Transformation Over The Years

Continue reading P. Diddy’s Transformation Over The Years

P. Diddy’s Transformation Over The Years

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest