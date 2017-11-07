Entertainment News
Watch NYC Marathon Runner Take A Break To Show Off Some Fire Dance Moves

The footwork doesn't sleep.

Global Grind

Marathon

Source: Yuji Kotani / Getty


This past Sunday, thousands came out for the New York City Marathon to test their endurance and will to make it to the finish line. One runner made sure he made time to celebrate even in the midst of running. Check out Emmanuel Vega throw down some moves below, as the crowd hypes him up for the cause.

