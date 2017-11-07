Watch NYC Marathon Runner Take A Break To Show Off Some Fire Dance Moves

One of two different Get downs this one At mile 20 in the Bronx i caught the spirit when i came across this wonderful group playing that fire 🔥 it was an amazing experience to be able to Run all city in my own backyard with a little help from your friends there to support ! #nyrr #nycmarathon2017 #newyorkroadrunner #marathon

A post shared by Emmanuel Vega (@emanwildchild) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:23pm PST