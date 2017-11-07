Entertainment News
Flint’s 1st Black Female Mayor Karen Weaver Faces Racism, Gender Bias & A Recall That Can Destroy Flint’s Future

In 2014, residents of Flint, Michigan were the victims of a terrible water contamination in their city’s water system. Three years later the city has been able to make great progress thanks to work of Mayor Karen Weaver.

Up for re-election on November 7, embattled Flint, MI Mayor Karen Weaver talks with our very own Sybil Wilkes in an exclusive three-part interview about the Flint Water Crisis and her re-election.

SEGMENT 1 

In part one of this revealing one-on-one, Mayor Weaver gets candid about how becoming the first black female Mayor of Flint made her the victim of a political witch hunt in a city still trying to recover from one of the nation’s worst water epidemics.

