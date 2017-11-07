LeToya Luckett Hits South Beach For Her Bachelorette Party [PHOTOS]

Celebrating L❤️VE With my L❤️VE. Congrats to @marcoandretti & @marta_krupa on their beautiful union!!! #Lovewins A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

This summer LeToya Luckett got engaged to the love of her life Tommicus Walker . Fans were so happy for her after she shared the special moment on her social media page. According to BET , this past weekend the soon-to-be bride celebrated her bachelorette party with some of her closes friends in Miami.

#IssaWifeBachlorette 👰🏽 Styled by || @bryonjavar A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

In several pictures Luckett is seen wearing a white bathing suit showing a little bit of skin with a smile on her face. She continued wearing white for the entire weekend and from what it looks like she slayed it in the photos with a cute black bob haircut. In one of the photos all her girls gathered to show her love.

She captioned it, “My heart is full!! I’m so blessed to know these ladies. Each and everyone of them have seen me through good times & bad & have poured sooo much love into my life. Get you some friends who will lift you up in prayer, laugh with you & love you. I can’t thank these beauties enough for sending me off to the next chapter of my life in style!!! Love you for life #issabridebachlorette.” We are so happy for LeToya Luckett and can’t wait to see her wedding.

