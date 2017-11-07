Entertainment News
Twitter Calls Out Taylor Swift For Not Publicly Denouncing White Supremacists

An article puts her in the spotlight.

Taylor Swift is up for question due to her recent actions involving a blogger.

Back in September, Meghan Herning wrote a post for PopFront linking white supremacist and alt-right support for Taylor Swift. The post called for Taylor to denounce such groups because “silence in the face of injustice means support for the oppressor.”

However, instead of taking Herning’s advice, Taylor threatened her with a lawsuit. Taylor and her team believed Herning’s post was defamatory and they demanded she retract it.

Eventually, Herning contacted the ACLU, which said that a threat of legal action was unsubstantiated, since the post was protected under free speech. “Intimidation tactics like these are unacceptable,” said ACLU attorney Matt Cagle. “Not in her wildest dreams can Ms. Swift use copyright law to suppress this exposure of a threat to constitutionally protected speech.”

Now Taylor has brought more attention to herself, and of course Twitter is chiming in. Swipe through to read what people had to say.

