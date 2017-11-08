Papa John’s Picked As Pizza Of Choice For The Alt-Right

Papa John’s normally doesn’t mind anyone eating their pizza , but recently spoke out about hate groups eating it. According to Newsweek , a neo-Nazi website spoke out about the pizza chains food and making the pizza pie officially apart of alt-right. A picture that was posted by the Daily Stormer of a swastika pizza and that was a major issue with the company.

This came out right after the CEO of official NFL sponsor Papa John’s talked about how his company is losing money because of players kneeling during the national anthem. After that happened Papa Johns officially came out stating that they are not affiliated nor want hate groups eating their products. Senior director of public relations of Papa John’s said, “We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it. We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza.”

The comments made by Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter’s wasn’t received well and criticized on social media. He said, “The NFL has been a long and valued partner over the years. But we’re certainly disappointed that the NFL and its leadership did not resolve the ongoing situation to the satisfaction of all parties long ago. This should’ve been nipped in the bud a year and half ago.”

