told some black girls they're beautiful today pic.twitter.com/pgf3fc5iXD — eva sativa ☭ (@onlineva) November 7, 2017

A compliment goes a long way. In this video clip that’s currently going viral online, a woman named Eva walks around telling Black girls that they are beautiful and their reactions are priceless. After you watch this video take it upon yourself to compliment someone and brighten up their day.

