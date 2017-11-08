This Groom Gives His Bride A Sexy Show On Their Wedding Day

#1monthmarried My husband cut the f**k up! Everyone was so shocked cuz he's not a dancer but he cut up for his wife! He told me he was happy and wanted to make sure I knew it😂I can not believe we've been married for one month day! Seem like the wedding was just last week! I wish I could relive this day over and over! #watchuntiltheend #yesheknockedmeoutthechair #epicweddingmoment #onceinalifetimeexperience #lueandlonnisayido #lonniandluesayido #wehadamilliondifferenthashtagsatourwedding #alifetimetogo My Husband🤵🏾: @tattoosby_lue

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀IAMLONNI (@iamlonni) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:19pm PST