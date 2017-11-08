This Groom Gives His Bride A Sexy Show On Their Wedding Day

Lonni and Mike were giving serious couples goals at their wedding back in October. After tying the knot, the two lived it up at their reception and Mike put on a show that bordered NSFW. Check out his steamy dance moves below.
#1monthmarried My husband cut the f**k up! Everyone was so shocked cuz he's not a dancer but he cut up for his wife! He told me he was happy and wanted to make sure I knew it😂I can not believe we've been married for one month day! Seem like the wedding was just last week! I wish I could relive this day over and over! #watchuntiltheend #yesheknockedmeoutthechair #epicweddingmoment #onceinalifetimeexperience #lueandlonnisayido #lonniandluesayido #wehadamilliondifferenthashtagsatourwedding #alifetimetogo My Husband🤵🏾: @tattoosby_lue
Goals. Congrats to the newlyweds!
Yesterday WE started a new chapter in OUR lives! I married the man that taught me that true love still exist! I'm so ready to go through this amazing journey with you husband! We had our fairy tale wedding and enjoyed every minute of it with the people we love the most! My Husband💍: @tattoosby_lue side note: We walked out to "Lets get married (remix) by Jagged Edge" We were turnt! That's why my mouth is wide open on the first pic😂 Swipe ➡️ • • • Wedding Decor & Production: @kashmereproductions @decor2remember Flowers: @keishaskreations Photographer: @mr1080photoz