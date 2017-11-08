Jill Scott Gets Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Jill Scott Gets Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

This is clearly the season of the messy divorce and our girl Jill Scott is now in the middle of her own relationship drama.

Jill has now asked for a restraining order against her estranged husband Mike Dobson on the same day she filed for divorce!

According to @Bossip, under the restraining order, neither spouse can harass or stalk the other, no one can trash talk the other in front of their kids and neither spouse can “spend money excessively” without the court’s permission. Along with that, if either one of them would like to blow some cash they need to provide receipts of their purchases that the other party can request to see!

