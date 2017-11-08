National
Home > National

TJ Maxx Owner Still Paying Employees That Live In Puerto Rico

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

T.J. Maxx And Marshalls Takes Step Away Ivanka Trump's Clothing Line

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty


Puerto Rico is still feeling the effects and devastation that was brought on by Hurricane Maria. People there are still without electricity, clean water and most haven’t been able to work in nearly two months. According to Huffington Post, the owner of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods are still paying their associates.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These workers haven’t been able to go back, but are still able to receive full time paychecks. The company said, “Based on the devastating situation in Puerto Rico, we can confirm that we have continued to pay our TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods associates on the island. We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances.” Even the vice president of communications talked about the 29 stores located in Puerto Rico, but isn’t sure how many will remain closed.

 

A father of one of the workers spoke out in a Facebook message thanking the company for allowing income to still come into their household. Restoring power has been a long process and there has been no word on when it will come back on everywhere. In a report certain regions had power, but the delays keep happening.

RELATED: Google To Help Provide Cell Service For Puerto Rico

RELATED: 5 Unbelievable Trump Moments In Puerto Rico [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jay Z Performs On “SNL” And Gives Fat Joe A Plane To Help In Puerto Rico [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump [PHOTOS]

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump [PHOTOS]

When 45 wouldn't step up, these celebs did.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest