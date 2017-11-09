Chance The Rapper Shows Up At City Council Meeting To Criticize Development Of Police Academy [VIDEO]

Chance the Rapper at city hall speaking against Rahm's $95 million cop academy: "There's a lot of ways to transform the city without policing." @ChanceUpdate pic.twitter.com/bZYdsQZokh — Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) November 8, 2017

Chance The Rapper never ceases to amaze us and is always fighting for his people. He showed up to the Chicago City Council meeting and while they discussed the development of a $95 million police academy he criticized it. According to XXL , he along with several activist of VOYCE Project and more came to discuss their issue with the development.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.





Chance The Rapper got the opportunity to speak out and told political leaders to “transform the city without policing.” He has made many donations towards the education system and wants those funds to be used for schools, libraries, museums and more. Chance said, “The school, with just $100,000 in three years, is about to make some transformative changes. It would be awesome, though, if we could get them pools at their school, or a new library, or a museum, or any of the things that are proposed in the budget for this $95 million cop academy.”

Mayor Emanuel before Chance got to speak walked out the room. He didn’t hesitate to say something about that either. Chance mentioned, “I guess the mayor had to step out when I walked in… but it’s fine,” Chance says while speaking to aldermen. “I’ll just speak to you: what are you doing? I’ve been asking for money for school for years and now you have $95 [million] for a cop academy? I’ve been asking for money for over a year now to fund these classrooms and, on the 4th of July weekend, they announced in like a cool financing way that . . . they’re proposing to build a $95 million cop academy.” After the meeting was over Chance took pictures and retweeted statements about the police academy.

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Hosting “Saturday Night Live” With Eminem Set As Musical Guest

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Gives Out Free Tickets For “Marshall” In Chicago

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Livestreams Police Stop [VIDEO]

The Latest: