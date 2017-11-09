Gucci Mane Renews Record Deal With Atlantic For $10 Million

Gucci Mane Signs Copies Of His New Book 'The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane'

Gucci Mane gets the bag.

Gucci Mane‘s a man about his money, there’s no doubt about it. He figured out a way to profit off of his wedding and has already indicated his desire to make more off his honeymoon. However, it seems like Big Guwop had secured the bag with yet another deal.

Gucci Mane took to Twitter today to announce that he had renewed his record deal with Atlantic Records. While Atlantic’s yet to confirm that, the rapper announced that he had made a $10 million extension with the record label. “Thank You @AtlanticRecords for the 10 million dollar extension #ELGATOTheHumanGlacier I appreciate It sincerely,” he said on Twitter.

Finish this story [here]

 

