DeKalb County Approves Sales Tax Increase+ Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s Election Video Is Under Investigation

DeKalb county approves sales tax increase

DeKalb county will get road improvements after the first of the year, voters approved the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) this week that raises sales tax from 7% to 8%. The SPLOST is expected to generate $388 million over the next six years mostly for infrastructure projects.

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed’s election video under investigation

Atlanta mayoris under investigation for an election day video on his IG and Facebook. The video looks like it was taken outside Fickett Elementary School and that’s a polling place. Election rules, ban anybody from soliciting votes within 150 feet of a polling place. The Secretary of State’s office opened an investigation after receiving a complaint about Reed’s statements. The State Election Board will decide the case after the investigation is completed. A spokeswoman for Reed told Channel 2 the story is “nonsense” in an attempt to boost upwho facesin a Dec. 5 run-off.

Trump says U.S. trade relationship with China is unfair

inping about trade and Trump said unfair trade practices must stop.

“I do blame past administrations for allowing this out-of-control trade deficit to take place and to grow”- President Donald J. Trump

Presidentis in China talking to Chinese leader

Trump also demanded that China cut off North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un if he refuses to give up his nuclear program.

