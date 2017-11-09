How Election 2017 Shows That Black Candidates Don’t Need Political Parties [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On Tuesday, folks in cities and states across the country turned up to vote in races for mayors, governors, city councils and much more. To really break it down, Jeff Johnson brought on Quentin James, the founder of The Collective PAC, an organization that drives black political power by recruiting, funding, training and electing candidates. He talks about the most important wins that happened this year’s election night; the first ever black woman to be the lieutenant governor of New Jersey, as well the second ever black lieutenant governor in Virginia.

Quentin also broke down some of the wins in more unexpected, little talked about areas, like Montana. Jeff Johnson also points out the fact that many of the candidates that won were not supported by the Democratic party, but had a swell of support from their communities regardless. That is what really matters, Jeff explains- ultimately, we don’t need political parties to mobilize our own votes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

