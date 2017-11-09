‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged To Rihanna

We got a glimpse of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood starwith her mother Marla every Monday on VH1 and now we’re getting a deeper look at the dynamics between her brother DJ and family on the latest episode of Dr. Phil.

Moniece and family think DJ is delusional and fear his unpredictable behavior. “DJ’s behavior is bizarre,” says Marla. “He’s been filmed walking around the streets in our neighborhood completely nude.”

According to the family, DJ talks to himself and believes he is a messiah. “I want to call myself King David,” DJ said. “I’m an inspirational messenger.”

DJ apparently also thinks he’s engaged to Rihanna and produced an album for Beyonce.

Moniece banned DJ from her home because of his “sexual perversions” and dangerous antics. Despite the dramatics (including Moniece walking off stage), DJ’s condition shines a spotlight on mental health issues in Black men. We commend DJ for allowing himself to get help when so many others suffer in silence.

