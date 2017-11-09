Cocktales OJ Simpson Kicked Out Of Vegas Hotel

OH OJ…..when will you learn to stay away from hotel rooms and white women???

Via | TMZ

O.J. Simpson was booted from the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday night after allegedly getting wasted and then being extremely unruly.

Simpson had been frequenting bars at the hotel since his release from prison. Hotel staff tells TMZ … at around midnight last night, Simpson was drunk and became disruptive at the Clique bar. We’re told Simpson was angry at hotel staff and glasses broke at the bar.

Read Full Story HERE !

Also On Hot 107.9: