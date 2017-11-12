Tyrese Says Depression Medication Caused Those Bizarre Instagram Videos

Weeks after Tyrese began displaying erratic behavior on social media, the singer/actor has come forward to say that his behavior is all due to a new medication he’s been taking.
Tyrese claims he had been seeing a series of therapists for stress caused by the custody issues with his daughter. One of them prescribed the drug Rexulti to treat his depression, which unfortunately had adverse side effects. ” I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100%,” he shared on Instagram. “Please don’t chalk this up as ‘oversharing’… a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology.”
11:11 today here’s my public apology – FYI contrary to false reports and narrative ! don’t have a mental illness, it was meds that was suggested to deal with the trauma of losing my daughter this way…. everything just changed Medication post I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs……… because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online – I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100% – please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys – please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father……….. This will NOT compromise my case…. This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE. Romans 12:2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. #ShaylaRocks.com
During his public outcry on social media, Tyrese shared that his ex-wife Norma was blocking him from seeing his 10-year-old daughter Shayla, even though he shells out $13,000 in child support. Along with many frequent and emotionally charged posts starting in September, Tyrese began trashing his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson and even threatened to quit the franchise.
Hopefully, Tyrese will make personal phone calls to everyone he’s dragged within the past few weeks.
IMAGE: Getty