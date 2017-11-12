Madea & Bernice Jenkins Argue About Church Values & Ratchery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyler Perry opens up to Rickey Smiley about becoming a new father at 45 years old, and going from being solely work-driven to wishing he had known sooner about how special parenting is. He talks about feeling called to help out Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the hurricane’s devastation, and why he felt compelled to give a waitress a $500 tip.

After a struggle to figure out his social media, Tyler and Rickey launch into a hilarious bit between Madea and Bernice Jenkins, arguing about church values and ratchery. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this hilarious exchange in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

