Y’all President Went On Twitter And Called North Korea Leader Kim Jong-un ‘Short And Fat’

Y’all President is back at it again on Twitter, once again proving that he is mentally unfit to serve as this nation’s leader.

What did Donald Trump do this time? He got his tiny fingers together to insult the looks of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, you know, the same man who is threatening to unload weapons of mass destruction on us.

Apparently, #45 called Jong-un short and fat” as a result of North Korea’s foreign ministry calling the 71-year-old American president, “old.”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

WHAT GRADE IS HE IN??? Be clear: Obama would never!

According to the BBC, this one of a series of remarks he made on social media before volunteering his services over maritime claims in the South China Sea.

“I’m a very good mediator,” he said.

Sure you are, Sir.

When later asked at a news conference in Vietnam if he has ruled out friendly relations with North Korea, he replied: “That might be a strange thing to happen but it’s a possibility.

“If it did happen it could be a good thing I can tell you for North Korea, but it could also be good for a lot of other places and be good for the rest the world…It could be something that could happen. I don’t know if it will but it would be very, very nice.”

While this Tweet received almost a half a million likes, there were still plenty of folks who pointed how unpresidential and inappropriate this type of behavior is:

Let me say this again: If Obama had done just 1% of what Trump has done, Obama would have BEEN gone by now!!! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) November 12, 2017

This man has no respect for the office of @potus. No dignity. No honor. Just a grown child https://t.co/M63YTsfwR0 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 12, 2017

So Donald trump just gonna call Kim jung-un fat knowing he trigger happy and put us all in danger like that pic.twitter.com/VNIG6Nueg5 — 4th Ring Incoming💍🤴🏽 (@PrimeSingler) November 12, 2017

Donald Trump's day so far: – Pledged allegiance to Putin

– Called Americans haters and fools

– Called Kim Jong-Un short and fat

– Really sad Kim isn't his friend

– Misspelled "Phillippines"

– Said "there" instead of “they're"

– Criticized Hillary's spelling

– It's still only 8pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 12, 2017

Donald trump calling Kim Jong Un fat is like a piece of kangaroo shit calling a piece of kangaroo shit ugly. Donald u got the body of a Oblong u need to check yaself before u wreck ya (entire country with nuclear war) self — AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) November 12, 2017

Kim Jong-Un. "You are a lunatic dotard who could get us all killed."

Donald Trump: "Yeah? Your* SHORT and FAT!"

Point to Mr. Kim.

(*Trump struggles with contractions.) — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) November 12, 2017

🙄

‘Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old”, when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?”’

🤔

Donald Trump

Weight: 236 pounds (2016)

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Waist size: 44 inches

Chest size: 48 inches

Build: Obese (gained weight in 2017)

😲https://t.co/mGwQvwWO4A pic.twitter.com/XBRYIGHAmJ — Unite Alberta (@UniteAlbertans) November 12, 2017

Donald Trump is a national Disgrace – Gen. Collin Powell — Susan Ross (Resister (@SusanNow3) November 12, 2017

So how has Trump’s staff responded to this?

Well, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told reporters on Sunday that he just ignores Trump’s Tweets.

“Someone, I read the other day, said we all just react to the tweets,” Kelly said, per the Los Angeles Times . “We don’t.”

“I don’t,” Kelly added. “I don’t allow the staff to.”

“We know what we’re doing,” he continued. “… Believe it or not, I do not follow the tweets. I find out about them. But for our purposes, my purpose, is we make sure the president is briefed up on what he’s about to do.”

Well, I would hope that calling a dangerous leader “short and fat” could be an issue of national security and something Kelly would want to be concerned with, especially since he was brought in to create some type of order in a pretty chaotic White House.

Well…whatever the case may be, we truly hope all this 3rd grade back and forth doesn’t get us killed, especially before Black Panther hits theaters next February. That would be a serious tragedy.

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Trump’s most recent Tweet?

