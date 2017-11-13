Changing The Face Of NASCAR With Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace

Black people can do just about anything and be talented at it. We’ve excelled in science, literature, dance, music, sports, and much more.

Shoot, we’re even good in NASCAR! Wasn’t expecting that right? Meet Darrell “Bubba” Wallace who will become the first African-American driver at NASCAR’s top level in 46 years.

Growing up in North Carolina, the 24-year-old never really experienced racism on the track.

The Bleacher Report reports:

“I’ve never had any issues with racism or racist people at the track for as long as I’ve been racing in NASCAR,” Wallace says from behind the wheel. “All of that stuff that has happened to my face took place when I was coming up. And a lot of what I get now on social media is 13- and 14-year-old kids just trying to act tough. Well, I’ll call them out. I’ll confront them and tell them that they messed with the wrong person.”

It’s important to know who Wallace is as he represents change and another form of hope in the African-American community. It’s another, “yes we can do that too.”

And Wallace knows it too as he explained in an interview with the Bleacher Report. “I know I’ve got a special role to play because of the color of my skin,” Wallace says. “Black kids can relate to the NFL and NBA because those leagues have players in them that look like them. NASCAR doesn’t. The No. 1 greatest obstacle to minorities making it in NASCAR is the cost. But I hope to be a face that inspires young black kids.”

We hope that he’s the face that inspires our kids too. Read a full interview with Wallace at The Bleacher Report.

