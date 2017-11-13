Hillary Clinton Takes The Stage At The Fox Theatre+ South Fulton County In Transition

Hillary Clinton takes the stage at the Fox theatre

will be at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta tonight at 7:30 p.m. to talk about her experience in politics and her experience running against Donald Trump. What you will see will be her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead. Her book, “What Happened”, gives her behind-the-scenes take on the presidential election.

Trouble for the new city of South Fulton

There is trouble for the new city of South Fulton, neighbors are scared for their lives after a string of violent crimes. Residence say they hear gunfire on a daily basis, especially in Hunter Ridge subdivision. In Hunter Ridge subdivision is where one house has been shot up more than 100 times and another house in the neighborhood was fire bombed. South Fulton is in transition and they are now paying Fulton county a fee to have officers patrol the area.

2 killed, 2 injured at concert at Underground Atlanta

Police believe the deadly shooting at the Masquerade concert last night was targeted. Officers say one man walked up to two men and shot them after some sort of argument. The two men later died and 2 other people suffered injuries. The gunman in on the run. No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

