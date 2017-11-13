“Rickey Smiley For Real” Returns For Season 5

Last season of “ Rickey Smiley For Real ” left fans feeling very emotional and wanting to hold family members a little tighter. The show ended with one of Rickey’s sons graduating and one talking about feeling abandoned and others showing love to their father. Fans cried as the kids thanked Rickey for teaching them lessons and Rickey talking about why he is the type of father he is.

It was just announced earlier today by Rickey in a post that fans better get ready for season 5 of “Rickey Smiley For Real.” Many speculated that it wasn’t returning because of the way it left off, but Rickey and his family has so much more to give. There is no talk on when it will return, but we are so excited about it making a come back in 2018!

