Rihanna Shows Off Curves In Sexy Bathing Suit [PHOTOS]

Rihanna is giving a lot of people wild thoughts after a picture of her went viral in a sexy bathing suit. Over the past couple of weeks certain magazines and media outlets have been body shaming the singer. Clearly she could care less and is showing that she is not ashamed of her body.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Fans of Rihanna replied with funny gifs, memes and commented by telling her they are proud of her. Rihanna is out here making money off her new Fenty beauty line and enjoying life. Haters just need to stop hating on Rihanna, you go girl!

RELATED: N.E.R.D. Is Back, And They’ve Recruited Rihanna…. And She’s Rapping! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Worth Over $72 Million

RELATED: Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her

The Latest: