Rihanna Shows Off Curves In Sexy Bathing Suit [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Shows Off Curves In Sexy Bathing Suit

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 15 hours ago
Vogue's Forces Of Fashion Conference

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Rihanna is giving a lot of people wild thoughts after a picture of her went viral in a sexy bathing suit. Over the past couple of weeks certain magazines and media outlets have been body shaming the singer. Clearly she could care less and is showing that she is not ashamed of her body.

Fans of Rihanna replied with funny gifs, memes and commented by telling her they are proud of her. Rihanna is out here making money off her new Fenty beauty line and enjoying life. Haters just need to stop hating on Rihanna, you go girl!

Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS]

It’s #NationalNoBra day, and here at CASSIUS, we figured what better way to celebrate than with a gallery of RiRi freeing the nipple? The bad girl’s been letting it hang since the dawn of her career. Here, we recap some of her best braless moments.

