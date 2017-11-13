Ray J Makes A Major Move By Closing $31 Million Deal

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The company is working with Scoot-E-bike, which is a two-wheeled electric vehicle. It was first introduced to influencers and hoped to gain traction within the market. Raycon will not only sell electronics, but will also make an impact on other forms of electric transportation. Celebrities will back his products to talk about the need for them.

Ray J said, “The world is moving towards renewable green energy, and electric transportation is a big part of that. With the Raycon movement, we are going to make sure we are one of the first ones there.” It was a great decision for Ray J to work with Cowboy Wholesale, they have a great management team and have made over $1 billion in sales. His products will also be sold not only the United States, but Asia and Europe. Ray J’s products should be released in mid-November of this year. Congrats Ray J on all of your success!

