GQ Publishes The Most Woke Video of Colin Kaepernick For His Citizen of The Year Cover

Posted 13 hours ago
GQ Magazine has declared Colin Kaepernick Citizen of The Year and featured him on their latest cover.  Kaepernick agreed to do GQ Magazine to continue to make a statement about his silent protest for injustices against black people.  And in true Kaepernick fashion the activist has said nothing and opted to do a editorial spread expressing his stance instead of a traditional interview.


GQ also published a moving video of Kaepernick walking the same streets Muhammad Ali did in Harlem during his protest.  In the video Kapernick doesn’t say a word but quotes from Martin Luther King, Barack Obama and more play in the background.

The issue featuring Kaepernick will be on stands in December and we will be purchasing one silently in support.  Meanwhile check out the video here:


 

 

