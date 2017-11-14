Entertainment News
The Atlanta Mayoral Race Continues As The Run-Off Election Approaches+ Colin Kaepernick Is On The Cover Of GQ Magazine

HotSpotATL Staff

Posted 8 hours ago
The Atlanta mayoral race continues

2017 ONE Music Fest - Atlanta Mayoral Forum

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


In the race to be Atlanta’s next mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is expected to gain the endorsement of former mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall.  Keisha Lance Bottoms and Kwanza Hall will hold a press conference this morning at the John Wesley Dobbs Plaza for an announcement.

” Atlanta needs a mayor who understands every part of this city and who does for every part of this city”- Keisha Lance Bottoms

Endorsements will be key for both Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, they are both trying to gain the support of candidates that did not make it to the run-off.

 

 

Colin Kaepernick is on the cover of GQ magazine

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Manny Carabel / Getty


Colin Kaepernick is GQ magazines “Citizen of the Year” and he is on the cover of the November issue of GQ.  The former 49ers quarterback is being honored because of a movement he started when he took a knee during the national anthem last year to protest systemic oppression and police brutality towards African-American people.

 

 

 

Marta is getting ready for the Georgia Dome implosion

Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


Marta is getting ready for the implosion of the Georgia Dome next Monday, November 20 at 7:30 a.m. The Dome and Vince city stations will close completely to all rail, bus and parking services, says Stephany Fisher, Manager of Communications of (MARTA)

Starting at 4:30 a.m. Marta will provide bus shuttles to connect people to the 5 points station.

