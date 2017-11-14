Rickey Smiley On Being A Father Figure To Kids Since The Age Of 15 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was hanging out at “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” where he got to talk in depth about his new book, “Stand By Your truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” He explains that much of the book is what wouldn’t fit into the 22-minute episodes of “Rickey Smiley For Real.” He discusses some of the book’s themes, like getting out of your comfort zone, and Rickey’s experience raising about 12 children, and being a father figure or guardian for kids in his community since a young age.
Rickey shares the story of his first major life transition, moving away from home to Dallas for his first job in radio, and being sad to leave home for the first time. He explains why the book is especially beneficial to fathers who are figuring it out, and shares what was the hardest thing about writing the book. He reflects on the passing of his grandmothers and the major life shifts that came with that, as well as identifying with the plight of Tyrese during his custody battle. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
