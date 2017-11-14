Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI

Meek Mill has been making headlines and has had amazing support by rappers, his probation officer, the mayor of Pennsylvania and fans since being sentenced to 2-4 years in jail. The rapper violated probation and now is in solitary confinement in jail. According to TMZ Judge Genece Brinkley is not being investigated by the FBI for allegedly asking Mill to sign with a “friend” as a possible “extortionate demand.”

Some reports state that there has been undercover agents in the courtroom since April 2016. Music mogul, Charlie Mack has also allegedly told Mill at one point that he knew the judge that would help him with this case. Recently, Mack has denied these claims.

It also was reported that the judge asked Meek to do a remix to a Boyz II Men song and shout her out on it. Yesterday fans showed up at the #FreeMeekMill rally as well as Rick Ross and Dr. J. We will keep you updated on what happens with this story.

