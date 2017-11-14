National
Jason Momoa Tells His And Lisa Bonet’s Love Story [VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 8 hours ago
USA - HBO Post Emmy Party - 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards

Source: Paul Mounce – Corbis / Getty


Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have been together for 12 years and recently tied the knot. Momoa while on the “Late Late Show With James Corden” spoke about how he has been in love with Bonet since he was 8. According to Buzzfeed, Momoa, who is acting on the show “Frontier” showed off his wedding ring and talked about his wife.

He said, “I was 8 years old and I saw her on the TV and I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.” Momoa even admitted that for just about his entire life he has stalked Bonet. Corden laughed because it didn’t sound healthy, but Momoa admitted he didn’t tell her that until after they had kids.

Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness Make babies Live ALOHA

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

 

The two met each other at a jazz club in 2005. Momoa said, “I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I pretended to scream. I had fucking fireworks going off inside, man.” After that he asked her to drop him off at his hotel and they shared a Guiness and grits at a café. In a post he wrote last year he put, “Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness Make babies Live ALOHA.” We wish these two the best of luck!

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Got That 1970s Flower Power Love [PHOTOS]

