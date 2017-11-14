Jason Momoa Tells His And Lisa Bonet’s Love Story [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.





He said, “I was 8 years old and I saw her on the TV and I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.” Momoa even admitted that for just about his entire life he has stalked Bonet. Corden laughed because it didn’t sound healthy, but Momoa admitted he didn’t tell her that until after they had kids.

Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness Make babies Live ALOHA A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 1, 2016 at 1:57am PDT

The two met each other at a jazz club in 2005. Momoa said, “I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I pretended to scream. I had fucking fireworks going off inside, man.” After that he asked her to drop him off at his hotel and they shared a Guiness and grits at a café. In a post he wrote last year he put, “Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness Make babies Live ALOHA.” We wish these two the best of luck!

RELATED: Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Secretly Tied The Knot

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was Not “Incredibly Surprised” By Cosby Allegations

RELATED: Lisa Bonet Shares Her Fountain Of Youth