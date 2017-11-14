Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious Prank Call, Rickey Smiley puts on his old churchwoman voice to tell a woman that her grandson broke down crying at Target as he was about to spend $20 he stole from his grandmother. Grandma doesn’t quite understand what’s going on, so her granddaughter got on the line to help decipher things, and protect her grandmother. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

