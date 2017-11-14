Why Kandi Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Not Recording With Xscape [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

As a Xscape gears up for their highly anticipated reunion tour, they spent some time on “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen. When a fan-submitted question asked whether they would be recording new music after the tour, things got super awkward, and Kandi revealed that she wouldn’t be involved in that part of the process. Fans are understandably disappointed, but some are even criticizing Kandi and assuming she’s backing out of a deal.

But it sounds like Kandi, a busy entrepreneur, mother, wife, songwriter, already had a lot of stuff on her plate before she was asked to commit to anything beyond a tour. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

