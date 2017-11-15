Justice4Meek: Is The Judge That Sent Meek Mill To Prison Being Investigated By FBI?

The FBI is reportedly investigating the judge who sentenced Meek Mill to prison for two to four years over parole violations. It looks likeallegedly tried to extort the rapper.

According to Page Six, one of Meek’s attorneys, Joe Tacopina, has publicly claimed Brinkley showed “enormous bias” against the star and acted “inappropriately” by repeatedly asking the rapper to drop his current management, Roc Nation, to sign with Philly music figure Charlie Mack, whom Meek worked with early in his career.

A source close to the FBI told the website that undercover agents have been monitoring Brinkley’s dealings with Meek since April of last year. The source added that, “Mack had previously told Meek how he ‘knows the judge and he could help him with his case.’”

But Mack denies any involvement. He also insists he doesn’t even know Brinkley.

“I’ve spent more time talking to you than I ever talked to the judge. There is no conspiracy, Meek is an old friend of 30-plus years,” he said.

However, sources are clear: Brinkley is pretty shady.

She allegedly brought Meek into her private chambers to ask him to record a remix of R&B group Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee.” It’s believe that she also asked the rapper to give her a shout out in the lyrics.

Fun fact: Mack is the R&B group’s manager.

It’s also being reported that Meek’s then-girlfriendwas in the room when this all went down. She has yet to speak publicly about the issue.

A rep for Philly’s FBI field office refused to say whether or not this investigation is actually happening.

They told Page Six, “Per [Justice Department] policy, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.” In addition, Brinkley’s office has yet to release a statement about this issue.

In the meantime, TMZ is reporting that Meeks’ attorneys filed legal docs on Tuesday asking for Brinkley to recuse herself from the case because of her inappropriate conduct.

As we previously wrote, last week Meek was sentenced to two to four years in jail after violating the terms of his probation. But as many point out, including Colin Kaepernick, JAY-Z and Rick Ross, this sentencing is “excessive,” especially since the Philadelphia district attorney and Meek’s probation officer asked for no jail time in this case.

However, Brinkley believed otherwise. Her ruling stemmed from a 2008 case where he was arrested on a drugs and weapons charge. The rapper was arrested for fighting in a St. Louis airport in March 2015 and for recklessly driving his motorcycle through New York City this past August.

Since his sentencing, the hashtag #Justice4Meek has been trending:

What does this injustice say2 @MeekMill fans – mostly young black & brown men? That no matter how hard u work or give back to ur community, the system is set to incarcerate u. Let's use this opportunity to amplify and rectify! #Justice4Meek #FreeMeekMill https://t.co/azRQxmy0oN — Justice League NYC (@NYjusticeleague) November 10, 2017

Sign the petition to overturn the blatant injustice on @Change #Justice4Meek https://t.co/RrM651vrXl ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽We wit u young King. Stay Up. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/APXMRoEZfZ — T.I. (@Tip) November 9, 2017

The fight is not just about one person but to call out a bias & racist justice system, the system is unfair & unjust. #justice4meek — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) November 13, 2017

Currently, Meek is imprisoned and is in solitary confinement.

