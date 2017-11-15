Rick Ross Lands A Role In The Sequel Of “Meet The Blacks”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The film is about Carl Black played by Epps as he survives a night of terror and goes back to his childhood home to work on his new book. While writing though he is convinced by his cousin that his neighbor is a vampire. In 2016 the film grossed $9 million and was pretty successful.

There is no word on who Ross will play, but he is pretty excited about this acting role. Earlier this year he even announced that he would be working with Gucci Mane in a independent film project. Ross said, “ATL should love the fact that me and Guwop are going to film our first movie. We doing that independently. We gon’ be beginning that in the next three months. That’s coming. That’s official. They gon’ see us swerving.” Congratulations to Rick Ross!

