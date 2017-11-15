Kendrick Lamar Urges Mumble Rappers To Respect Hip Hop’s Pioneers

Via |

BOSTON, MA – Kendrick Lamar is the featured cover artist for Forbes’ upcoming 30 Under 30 issue. During the interview for the story, which was conducted in October at the 30 Under 30 Summit, the Compton Hip Hop goliath was asked to comment on the current state of Hip Hop.

While he continues to push his intelligently crafted and “conscious” form of Hip Hop on albums like DAMN., K. Dot recognized there’s room for all sub-genres of the art form.

“I want Hip Hop to continue to evolve,” he said. “That’s why I can’t shun a lot of the artists that may not be a Kendrick Lamar. But this is what I tell them every time I see them … be yourself and do what you do but also know who laid down the groundwork.”

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: