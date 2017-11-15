Why Headkrack Is Okay With Being Nicki Minaj’s Side Dude? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj has made quite the impact on people and social media after almost breaking the internet. The rapper’s cover for Paper Magazine was released and everyone is talking about it. Nicki is seen in 3 different poses and looks beautiful in each.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

One of them has her in a pose that is drawing a lot of attention. Headkrack on Facebook Live talked about how he loves her and would be okay with being her side dude. He also admitted that he would be Rihanna’s as well and some were shocked to hear that. Headkrack clearly has a lot of love to share.

RELATED: Is Safaree Trying To Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet [PHOTO]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Jesse Williams Play Husband & Wife For H&M [VIDEO]

The Latest: