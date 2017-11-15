Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Headkrack Is Okay With Being Nicki Minaj’s Side Dude? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Headkrack

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show


Nicki Minaj has made quite the impact on people and social media after almost breaking the internet. The rapper’s cover for Paper Magazine was released and everyone is talking about it. Nicki is seen in 3 different poses and looks beautiful in each.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

One of them has her in a pose that is drawing a lot of attention. Headkrack on Facebook Live talked about how he loves her and would be okay with being her side dude. He also admitted that he would be Rihanna’s as well and some were shocked to hear that. Headkrack clearly has a lot of love to share.

RELATED: Is Safaree Trying To Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet [PHOTO]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Jesse Williams Play Husband & Wife For H&M [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj‘s all-pink latex photo shoot comes after Remy Ma started rumors that the Young Money rapper’s “ass dropped.” However, with these photos, everyone’s favorite Black Barbie proves her booty is still top-notch. Not to mention, some of her sexiest yet. See for yourself!

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest