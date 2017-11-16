Rickey Smiley Shares What Inspired His Book And His Piano Talents

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While speaking to the host Rickey spoke about the importance of disciplining your kids and how if you don’t you could possibly be laying over their casket in the future. He mentioned that parenting is not a popularity contest and he is not trying to be his kids best friend. Many are also intrigued by Rickey’s stories of being a gun shot victim, losing his dad at a young age and how his career launched.

While on the show he also showed off his piano talents with a surprise performance. Fans on the set were excited and wanted him to play trap music, but instead he did a gospel song. A women even came on set to sing along to Rickey’s playing and it was a beautiful moment to watch.

