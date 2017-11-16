National
Home > National

Rickey Smiley Shares What Inspired His Book And His Piano Talents

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book 'Stand By Your Truth'

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Rickey Smiley has been on a tour for his book “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life” for quite some time now sharing his story. He recently went to Detroit to share with them what inspired the book, talk about being a single father raising 5 kids and even share some of his talents in this video with Click On Detroit.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While speaking to the host Rickey spoke about the importance of disciplining your kids and how if you don’t you could possibly be laying over their casket in the future. He mentioned that parenting is not a popularity contest and he is not trying to be his kids best friend. Many are also intrigued by Rickey’s stories of being a gun shot victim, losing his dad at a young age and how his career launched.

While on the show he also showed off his piano talents with a surprise performance. Fans on the set were excited and wanted him to play trap music, but instead he did a gospel song. A women even came on set to sing along to Rickey’s playing and it was a beautiful moment to watch.

RELATED: Black Tony Accuses Rickey Smiley Of Setting Him Up To Miss Book Tour Stops [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Dallas Fans Share Inspiration & Excitement At Rickey Smiley’s Book Signing! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony Out Here Selling Rickey Smiley’s “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life” Books [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley "Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life" Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

71 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s “Stand By Your Truth” Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest