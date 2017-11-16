Vintage Video: Lisa Bonet Turns 50 Today But She’s Always Been Wise

Being woke and caring about the environment is so mainstream these days that it starts to feel superficial.

But actress Lisa Bonet has been singing the same song since the 80’s about living clean and green. The beautiful actress — and mom to Zoe Kravitz — turned the big 5-0 on Thursday, and judging by her ageless aesthetics, her philosophies about health and diet may have some truth to them.

Lisa Bonet is 50 today. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/kChd4NwPwf — Ashley Simpo (@ashleysimpo) November 16, 2017

Hit the flip to Lisa keep it real about health and wellness in 1990.

