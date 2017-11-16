Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s Why Google Is Honoring Nigerian Author Chinua Achebe With His Very Own Google Doodle

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Chinua Achebe

Source: Chinua Achebe / Getty


On November 16, Google paid homage to Africa’s greatest story teller, Chinua Achebe, by changing it’s logo to a powerful Google doodle of the legend.

Today would be the “Things Fall Apart” author’s 87th birthday. Before his 2013 passing, The New York Times described the author as the person who “helped to revive African literature and rewrite the story of a continent that had long been told by Western voices.”

Hit the flip to see why folks believe that Achebe is one of the most important writers of our time.

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest