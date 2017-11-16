Erykah Badu’s Presence Completely Mystifies Everyone In The Room On ‘Everyday Struggle’

Erykah Badu has always been one of the people in hip-hop that completely mesmerizes everybody she knows and has never even met. Possibly surprisingly, it seems like Joe Budden and Erykah Badu have never met before–and their first time meeting looks like it completely catches Joe as a surprise, delighting both him and DJ Akademiks in her ethereal presence.

The Queen politely asked me to hold her incense upon entry & suddenly everything I’d ever heard about her became true lmao…. A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Even before the show was released, Budden posted a video on the set from before the program’s taping talking about how mesmerized he was with Badu already, after being given her incense to hold as soon as she entered the room. His caption, “The Queen politely asked me to hold her incense upon entry & suddenly everything I’d ever heard about her became true lmao…” completely captured what all of us probably think about Erykah from what we’ve seen and heard about her. Throughout the entirety of the show, Budden, Akademiks, and Nadeska all pass around the incense to try to feel its power.

This episode is definitely different from most, for fans of the show, due to just how taken aback all of the hosts on the show are by Erykah’s presence, but you really can’t blame them. Of course, Badu preaches the entire program about not taking advantage of your power and other thoughtful lessons. Watch this episode if you’re wanting to get a more in-depth look at Ms. Badu in a very candid situation.

