VOTE: Who Is HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2017?

“I’m rooting for everybody Black.” -Issa Rae, Emmys Red Carpet, 2017

In 2017, we saw more unapologetic Black people on screen and in entertainment than we’ve seen since the golden ages of the 90s–and a couple sexy leading men are paving the way.

This year’s sexiest man list is comprised of actors and musicians who are both vets in the game and shiny newcomers. From our all-time favorite chocolate actor Morris Chestnut, to our new found melanin-rich obsession actor Sterling K. Brown, there’s room for everybody on our #MCE list.

Two of our nominees found fame on Issa Rae’s hit show ‘Insecure,’ with model Broderick Hunter making a cameo and Y’lan Noel dazzling us all with his toned physique (and bad aim) as ‘Daniel.’

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman are poised to impress audiences worldwide when ‘Black Panther’ slide its way onto the big screen in early 2018.

Actor Ray Fisher, joins the cohort of Black superheroes, embodying the iconic ‘Cyborg’ comic character in ‘The Justice League.’

People are finally starting to give Safaree his due as he continues to blaze the reality TV circuit while releasing fire rap bars. And rapper Dave East’s tender thug tendencies has his core fan base melting.

And of course, we can’t forget our gorgeous seasoned men, Rick Fox, The Rock, and Idris Elba who are of rare stock possessing both talent and beauty.

And of course, our list wouldn’t be complete without Kofi Siriboe, crowned our sexiest man last year. As this 23-year-old’s fame has exploded, so has his following.

The time has come! Who wins your vote for sexiest man of the year?

BRODERICK HUNTER

THE ROCK

Y’LAN NOEL

RAY FISHER

SAFAREE

STERLING K. BROWN

IDRIS ELBA

RICK FOX

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

DAVE EAST

MORRIS CHESTNUT

KOFI SIRIBOE

