Was Eve Wrong For Her Comments On Nicki Minaj’s Paper Mag Photos? [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj sent shockwaves into the interwebs when she got the cover and a spread in Paper Magazine. The photos are quite jaw dropping, playing on the “Minaj” in Nicki Minaj. While her fans immediately praised her, other opinions varied, like the rapper Eve, who happened to be doing her first episode as a new host on “The Talk.”

Eve, who ultimately said she respects Nicki Minaj and her right to do whatever she pleases, wasn’t too supportive of the shoot. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

