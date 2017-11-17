Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Young Dolph Reenacts A Scene From His Favorite Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Young Dolph dropped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his music, but while there Headkrack gave him the cup of courage. In this cup are a bunch of things and whatever he picks he has to do. Young Dolph picked reenacting a scene from his favorite movie.

He told the team that “Coming To America” is his favorite movie and everyone thought it was pretty funny. Young Dolph thought about it and then said the part, “My son works!” The team laughed and Headkrack gave him some advice and said, “Continue to strive and stay alive.”

