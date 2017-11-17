Young Dolph Reenacts A Scene From His Favorite Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Young Dolph dropped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his music, but while there Headkrack gave him the cup of courage. In this cup are a bunch of things and whatever he picks he has to do. Young Dolph picked reenacting a scene from his favorite movie.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He told the team that “Coming To America” is his favorite movie and everyone thought it was pretty funny. Young Dolph thought about it and then said the part, “My son works!” The team laughed and Headkrack gave him some advice and said, “Continue to strive and stay alive.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Young Dolph Became Successful Despite Having Drug Addicted Parents [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Young Dolph’s Attackers Were Dumb [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Watch Rickey Smiley Que Hop To “California” By Colonel Loud Feat. Young Dolph [VIDEO]

The Latest: