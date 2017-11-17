Why Tyrese Is Having Financial Problems

Looks like Tyrese is having some financial problems. According to Page Six, the singer might have to cut some of his spending habits. Documents report that he earns about $105,686, but spends over that every month. Some of his cost is for childcare, groceries, mortgage and other things.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Tyrese spends about $9,744 in groceries, $14,869 in his mortgage and his property is worth over $1 million. Earlier this month he cried in a social media video about his financial problems and mentioned that Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith was sending him money, but that wasn’t true. In the report the singer still owes his lawyer over $100,000. We aren’t sure where he will get the other fund from, but it looks like he may need to budget better.
RELATED: Why Is Tyrese Representing Himself In Court? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Torrei Hart Has A Message For Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
The Latest:
- Minister Louis Farrakhan Has A Message For Trump [VIDEO]
- Venus Williams Home Burglarized
- Evelyn Braxton On Her Ongoing Fight To Stop Vince Herbert’s Abuse Of Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- The Legendary Les Brown Bestows A Name Of Honor On Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]