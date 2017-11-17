National
Why Tyrese Is Having Financial Problems

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
Rev Run And Tyrese Gibson Sign Copies Of Their Book 'Manology: Secrets of a Man's Mind Revealed'

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Looks like Tyrese is having some financial problems. According to Page Six, the singer might have to cut some of his spending habits. Documents report that he earns about $105,686, but spends over that every month. Some of his cost is for childcare, groceries, mortgage and other things.

Tyrese spends about $9,744 in groceries, $14,869 in his mortgage and his property is worth over $1 million. Earlier this month he cried in a social media video about his financial problems and mentioned that Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith was sending him money, but that wasn’t true. In the report the singer still owes his lawyer over $100,000. We aren’t sure where he will get the other fund from, but it looks like he may need to budget better.

