The Race For Atlanta’s Mayor Will Be Close+ Georgia Dome Implosion Set For Monday

The race for Atlanta’s mayor will be close

Latest polls show the race for Atlanta’s mayor will be close. Keisha Lance Bottoms finished 1st in the November election and she insists that even though she has Mayor Kasim Reed’s backing she’ll make her own decisions.

“I will be an independent mayor, I will seek the counsel of many mayors, I’ve spoken with former Mayor Franklin, Ambassador Yong”-Keisha Lance Bottoms

Keisha Lance Bottoms will be in the run-off election with Mary Norwood on December 5.

Georgia Dome Implosion set for Monday November 20

Next Monday the Georgia Dome will be imploded and to keep riders safe MARTA is changing it’s rail service.

“The dome and vine city stations are extremely close to the implosion site so we are closing those two stations entirely to all rail, bus and parking services- Stephany Fisher, MARTA spokeswoman

Stephany Fisher says service will close down early on November 20 and will reopen as soon as it is safe.

Holiday travel tips from airport officials

Thanksgiving is on November 23 but holiday travel is expected to start on Saturday Nov 18 and the busiest travel day is next Sunday. Airport officials recommend that you arrive at least two hours before your flight.

