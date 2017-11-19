Russell Simmons Allegedly Sexually Assaulted 17-Year-Old Model While Brett Ratner Watched

Since the New York Times broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, hundreds of women and men have come forward with their own allegations against powerful men in the industry.

Now, one of those men being accused is Russell Simmons, who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 1991 after inviting her over to his house after a casting call.

According to the Los Angele Times, Keri Claussen Khalighi, who was 17 at the time of the alleged assault, added that film producer Brett Ratner allegedly watched the assault and did nothing.

Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner face new allegations of sexual misconduct https://t.co/TMa17a7azJ pic.twitter.com/dFguGAJICr — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 19, 2017

Khalighi claims that the incident occurred at Simmons’ apartment in New York in 1991, when the music mogul “began making aggressive sexual advances” and took off her clothes while Ratner did nothing.

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Khalighi said.

“In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

Khalighi also told the LA Times that Simmons tried forcing her to have sex with him, adding that she eventually “acquiesced” to performing oral sex. Khalighi alleges that Simmons later penetrated her without permission in the shower.

Simmons is denying the account, saying in a statement: “I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1991 that she has referenced. Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri’s full participation. I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being.”

Statement of Russell Simmons in Response to LA Times Article. pic.twitter.com/iwT7Wy3SoY — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) November 19, 2017

Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer said the film producer did not see her “protest” Simmons’ advances.

Mind you, this was a 17-year-old girl when Simmons was 34 at the time and Ratner 22.

However, this isn’t the first time the duo has been accused of sexual assault. Earlier this month,Variety reported that both men had been investigated for sexual battery against a 29-year-old woman in 2001.The woman told Beverly Hills police that she was held against her will at a home by “two males who both unlawfully touched her.”

Ratner has his own slew of solo sexual misconduct allegations lodged against him, including actress Olivia Munn.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about these new rape allegations against Russell Simmons?

